Mekhi Becton NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

OT4 Mekhi Becton, Louisville

STRENGTHS

—Massive individual who also moves well for the position.

—Some of the longest arms in the draft this year. Becton can use his footwork and length to reach even the quickest of pass-rushers.

—Well above-average run-blocker. Will immediately be one of the better run-blockers in the NFL.

—You better have a full tool box of rush moves. If you try to come at Becton with straight power, you're going to be met with even more power.

—Good, quick feet. Can reach linebackers and pull.

WEAKNESSES

—The weight looks good right now, but a lot of teams worry that it could get out of hand quickly.

—His initial punch might kill you, or it could miss completely—he then becomes susceptible to finesse counter moves.

—There are a lot of highlights of Becton throwing defenders to the ground, but there is also a lot of tape of him standing around looking for someone to block.

—Doesn't come under balance well in space and can get top-heavy on the move.

OVERALL

Becton might be the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the 2020 draft class. If he hits, his finishing power and agility at mammoth size will make him an All-Pro. If he misses, he's a borderline starter-level right tackle. A lot of belief is being placed in his ability to develop, but the other side of that is he also could struggle to get better.

GRADE: 91

PRO COMPARISON: Bryant McKinnie/Ereck Flowers