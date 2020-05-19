Horace Grant Rips 'Snitch' Michael Jordan over 'So-Called' 'The Last Dance' Doc

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Horace Grant won three championships alongside Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, but there is clearly no love lost between the two.

Grant appeared on ESPN 1000's Kap & Co. on Tuesday and didn't hold back when talking about His Airness. The former NBA power forward took issue with Jordan thinking he was the main source for Sam Smith's book The Jordan Rules, called The Last Dance a "so-called documentary" and called Jordan a "snitch" for No. 23's comments about his rookie season with the Bulls.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago shared the comments:

"As I stated to everybody, that is a downright, outright, complete lie. Lie, lie, lie. And as I stated, if MJ has a grudge with me, let's talk about it or we can settle it another way. But yet still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source. Sam and I have always been great friends. We still are great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter, that he had to have two sources to write a book, why would MJ just point me out, OK? It's only a grudge man, I'm telling you.

"During this so-called documentary, if you say something about him, he's gonna cut you off. He's gonna try to destroy your character. I mean, Charles Barkley, they've been friends for over 20, 30 years and he said something about Michael's management with the Charlotte Hornets and then they haven't spoken since then.

"My point is that he said I was the snitch but yet still after 30, 35 years, he brings up his rookie year going into one of his teammate’s rooms and seeing coke and weed and women. Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What's that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that's a damn snitch right there."

Grant also took issue with the documentary's decision to not show many teammates going back at Jordan when the Hall of Famer challenged them during practices.

The Clemson product was included in The Last Dance, and his criticism of the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons for not shaking the Bulls' hands following the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals was one of the most memorable moments of the early episodes.

The documentary also delved into Smith's book that chronicled MJ's first championship season in Chicago and Jordan's accusations toward Grant. Grant denied being the primary source, and B.J. Armstrong backed him up, saying there was no way only one person talked to Smith because of all the information that was included.

As for Grant calling Jordan a snitch, it was in reference to MJ's response to the suggestion the Bulls were a "traveling cocaine circus" before he arrived (h/t Nick Schwartz of USA Today's For The Win):

"I walk in and practically the whole team was in there. And it was like, things I've never seen in my life, you know, as a young kid. You got your lines over here, you got your weed smokers over here, you got your women over here. So the first thing I said, 'look man, I'm out.' Because all I can think about is if they come and raid this place, right about now, I am just as guilty as everyone else that's in this room. And from that point on, I was more or less on my own."

The Last Dance then showed a montage of Jordan keeping to himself and doing laundry and cleaning around the house instead of partying with his teammates.

It could surely work as an example of the documentary's ability to paint Jordan in the best possible light, which drew some of the criticism from Grant.