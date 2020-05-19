Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says It's 'Great' to Return to Team Facility Amid Pandemic

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones returned to his office in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, the first day the NFL allowed team officials to be at their headquarters since the league closed them because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Team officials are allowed in their buildings if their states reopened to nonessential businesses.

"This is a big day for clubs all over the NFL and for our league as a whole, a big day for sports in general, a day for building confidence," Jones said. "It's great to be back in the office this morning. I thought there was no better place for me to participate in our virtual League meeting today than right here at my desk at The Star."

The NFL is not permitting coaches or healthy players to enter the facility. However, up to 75 employees are allowed at Cowboys headquarters.

The team expects to have representatives from nearly every department back at work next week.

"We are going to be deliberate but also determined. We will keep a close eye on the comfort and care of all of our employees who will be involved in this transition. We are committed to doing that in a smart and safe way that complies with all of the appropriate health and workplace safety standards," Jones said. "We'll do it the right way."

Texas is one of a few states that have reopened even though the coronavirus has shown little sign of slowing its spread. States that have reopened have typically seen a spike in new cases but have continued with their plans of bringing back businesses to the public. Large gatherings like sporting events or concerts with fan attendance remain banned in nearly every state.