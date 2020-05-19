Phil Mickelson 'Can't Wait' to Beat Tiger Woods at Capital One's 'The Match'

John Locher/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson isn't intimidated by the fact Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" will be at Tiger Woods' home course of Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

"I can't wait to go to Tiger's place and take him down," Mickelson said, per Steve DiMeglio of Golfweek. "Tiger thinks he has a huge advantage playing there because he was insistent that this event is played on his home course. Despite everyone else wanting to play it elsewhere. That's fine. We'll take it to him and Peyton."

The event that pits Mickelson and Tom Brady against Woods and Peyton Manning is scheduled for Sunday and will raise at least $10 million for COVID-19 relief.

"There will be no excuses," Mickelson continued. "It's his home course but Tom and I are going to go down there and put it to them, and we'll make it that every time Tiger shows up at his home course, he'll have a bad memory."

On paper, the Woods and Manning team has the advantage.

After all, Woods is arguably the best golfer in the sport's history with 15 major titles and a record-tying 82 PGA Tour victories. This is also his home course—one Mickelson revealed he has never played—and DiMeglio noted Manning sports a 6.4 handicap index to Brady's 8.1.

However, Mickelson won the inaugural edition of the event in 2018 in a one-on-one showdown with Woods that went into four playoff holes.

He also isn't lacking for confidence given those quotes and can take solace knowing Brady certainly possesses the clutch gene as a six-time Super Bowl champion and perhaps the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

There will be plenty of pressure on the quarterbacks seeing how Warner Media's press release revealed the back nine will be a modified alternate shot format following a best ball format on the front nine. All four players will tee off on the back nine, and the team members will alternate shots from the selected drive for the rest of a given hole.

The event airs live Sunday on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.