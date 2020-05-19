Report: Kentucky vs. Michigan in London Will Move to 2022 amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: Kentucky vs. Michigan in London Will Move to 2022 amid COVID-19 PandemicMay 19, 2020
BILL FEIG/Associated Press
The men's basketball game between Kentucky and Michigan at the O2 Arena in London set for Dec. 6 will reportedly be rescheduled for December 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the update Tuesday.
