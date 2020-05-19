Report: Kentucky vs. Michigan in London Will Move to 2022 amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
BILL FEIG/Associated Press

The men's basketball game between Kentucky and Michigan at the O2 Arena in London set for Dec. 6 will reportedly be rescheduled for December 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the update Tuesday.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

