Patrick Peterson: 2020 Cardinals Best Football Team I've Played for 'On Paper'

Despite the team coming off a 5-10-1 record last year, Patrick Peterson has high hopes for the Arizona Cardinals going into the 2020 season.

"This is probably the best football team I've been a part of on paper," Peterson said on The Hyperice Lab podcast, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. "What we've been able to add to the team this year, what the front office has been able to accomplish this offseason [without] being able to see guys and not being able to be around, it's been second to none. I mean, unbelievable."

This is high praise considering Peterson has been with the team for nine seasons, including a 2015 squad that went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game.

The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West in 2019, but it was the first year under head coach Kliff Kingsbury while quarterback Kyler Murray was in the midst of his rookie season.

There is a lot of upside for each going into their second seasons in the NFL, especially for Murray after winning the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

More importantly, the Cardinals made significant improvements to the roster with the addition of All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to the offense, joining Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Kenyan Drake as exciting playmakers around Murray. On defense, the additions of Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Phillips and De'Vondre Campbell should help turnaround a unit that allowed the most yards in the NFL.

Peterson, who has earned eight Pro Bowl bids himself with three first-team All-Pro selections, believes the tools are there for the team to compete for a championship.

"It's going to come down to us to manage the locker room, manage the egos and make sure everybody is on the same page and understand that we have to commit to one another, believe in one another and trust one another," the 29-year-old said. "If we do those three things, we can be in Tampa (for the Super Bowl) ready to face whoever, and ready to hopefully bring that Lombardi trophy, the first Lombardi trophy, home to Arizona."