Ranking the Best Moments of Owen Hart’s WWE Career

Ranking the Best Moments of Owen Hart's WWE CareerMay 20, 2020
Vice TV wrapped up the second season of its critically acclaimed docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring, Tuesday night with an episode dedicated to the greatest tragedy in the history of professional wrestling: the death of Owen Hart.
The episode featured comments and clips from the late Superstar's wife, Martha, and children, Oje and Athena, while focusing on what Owen meant to those both in and out of the professional wrestling industry.
The attention the documentary received shined a light on one of the greatest Superstars to lace a pair of boots and one of the most beloved performers in sports-entertainment history.
The moments that Hart created, the matches he took part in and the undeniable charisma he brought to every one of his fights are indelibly etched in the minds of those lucky enough to have watched him work.
Now, in honor of a wrestler older brother Bret once claimed was better than he ever was, relive these 10 moments from his WWE career that both defined Owen and cemented his legacy in an industry he ultimately gave everything to.
10. Return of the Black Hart
A vengeful Owen returned to WWE programming on December 7, 1997 at the In Your House: D-Generation X pay-per-view and beat the life out of Shawn Michaels, payback for the Montreal Screwjob that sent his brother, Bret, packing to WCW and left a black eye on his family’s legacy in the industry.
In the moment, it was a fantastic angle that instantly sparked a fire under Owen. HBK had toyed with his family, driven them out of the company they had helped build, and it was time to pay for his actions.
Hindsight tells us WWE majorly botched what should have been an enormous push for Owen. That moment in time, executed perfectly and leaving fans wanting more of Owen vs. Michaels, failed and really should have meant more than it ultimately did.
Outside of a one-off match on Raw, they never did settle their differences. Instead, Owen was plucked from that program and inserted into a European Championship feud with Triple H that culminated in him losing the gold at WrestleMania 14.
By that point, any momentum Owen had on his side had evaporated, and the Black Hart persona—months in the making—was gone in favor of grooming Michaels’ eventual replacement.
9. Two-Time Slammy Award Winner
Such a major element of Owen's performance was his comedic side, and fans of WWE witnessed that in 1996 and 1997, when he collected two Slammys. The problem? Neither was actually won by him.
No, Owen became a self-proclaimed two-time Slammy Award winner despite winning neither of those particular prizes fair and square. His insistence that he be referred to as such was always entertaining, and his treatment of the awards as if they were prestigious championships was amusing.
Long term, did the stealing of the trophies or his new nickname have any real effect on him or his work? No, but it allowed him to showcase that goofy side of his personality, which was absolutely essential to understanding and appreciating his value.
8. One Last Championship Run
In 1999, Owen was left in limbo when a retirement angle and subsequent rivalry with Steve Blackman fizzled out. With nothing else better to do, he was paired with friend Jeff Jarrett to form a highly successful team that would go on to capture WWE Tag Team Championships from Ken Shamrock and Big Boss Man on the January 25, 1999 episode of Raw.
The in-ring chemistry Owen and Jarrett possessed was undeniable, and their status as a formidable heel tandem allowed WWE officials to build up babyface teams for them to knock down.
During their run as champions, the team successfully defended their tag team titles against everyone from The Brood to the makeshift team of D'Lo Brown and Test at WrestleMania 15. Unfortunately, their run was shorter-lived than one would have wanted as they dropped the titles to Kane and X-Pac on April 5, 1999.
Though the team was but a blip on the tag team radar in 1999, it was a great one that showed off Owen’s ability to mesh perfectly with anyone he was asked to work with. He had done so previously with Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and Yokozuna and this time, it was him and Jarrett who equally benefited from the pairing.
To this day, Jarrett remains emotional when discussing Owen, all while reliving some of the great times and memorable pranks his greatest tag team partner pulled.
7. His First Championship
Just prior to WrestleMania 11 in Hartford, Connecticut, Owen issued a challenge to tag team champions The Smoking Gunns for a title match on wrestling’s grandest stage. Though he refused to name his partner, he did claim it would be a massive surprise to the fans and the champions alike.
No one could have imagined Hart was being quite literal.
On The Show of Shows, Hart introduced his mystery partner to the world: the returning Yokozuna. The former WWE champion and The King of Harts worked well together and by the end of the evening, squashed Billy and Bart to take the gold.
After a full year spent as a main event attraction who could not dethrone brother Bret no matter how hard he tried, Owen finally enjoyed his first championship in WWE.
The joy across his face as he celebrated the victory with his partner was reflective of a hardworking, dedicated performer who was genuinely thrilled to see his effort pay off, even if it was not the singles title he probably deserved at that point.
6. Calgary Stampede
In Your House: Calgary Stampede is, arguably, the finest pay-per-view presented by WWE. With a card that featured top-to-bottom excellence, it was the star-studded main event pitting The Hart Foundation (Bret, Owen, Neidhart, British Bulldog and Brian Pillman) against the team of Steve Austin, Ken Shamrock, Goldust and The Legion of Doom that stole the show and put an emphatic exclamation point on the night.
Perhaps more importantly, at least in Owen's case, was the fact he was chosen to score the pinfall on the red-hot Austin.
The 24-minute masterpiece saw Austin at his surly best, provoking the Hart family at ringside and even getting into fisticuffs with Bruce. The Texas Rattlesnake, the hottest babyface in the company, was the most hated man that night in the Harts’ hometown of Calgary. That made the outcome much more potent.
Owen overcame the madness that ensued in the closing moments of the match and scored a roll-up victory over Austin. It would spark a program over the Intercontinental Championship but that would come later.
On that night, in front of friends and family, Owen scored a monumental win that he followed up by celebrating with children Oje and Athena in the squared circle.
He would go on to have many more significant moments over the course of his career, but it feels like that night, the quality of the win and his celebration with his loved ones was the last truly great and emotional moment of his legendary career.
5. Intercontinental Champion
The Intercontinental Championship has always been WWE’s workhorse title. During Owen's peak as a performer, it was the championship the company placed on the finest workers because it knew it could trust the holder to deliver quality in-ring work.
On April 28, 1997, Owen finally earned his first singles championship in WWE, defeating young Rocky Maivia to capture the IC title.
It was a milestone moment for Hart, who had been stuck in the shadow of Bret or lumped into tag teams with Yokozuna and British Bulldog to the extent that he was never allowed to have the spotlight to himself.
By winning the Intercontinental title, he not only had management's trust in his work as a singles star solidified, but he also earned a much-deserved accolade he did not have to share with anyone.
He would hold the title for four months before an ill-fated showdown with Steve Austin at SummerSlam 1997 altered the course of his career forever.
4. A Family Affair
The 1993 Survivor Series may have been strongly hyped on the back of the Lex Luger-Yokozuna feud but it would be a young Owens’ frustration for constantly being stuck in the shadow of Bret that made headlines and planted the seeds for one of the greatest storylines in WWE history.
At the event, Owen teamed with brothers Bruce, Keith and Bret against Shawn Michaels and his knights (red, blue, green). The match was a showcase for the babyfaces, who bumped HBK around the squared circle while picking off his partners one-by-one.
The Harts dominated...until a miscommunication saw Owen collide with Bret, knocking him off the ring apron, allowing Michaels to take advantage and pin The Rocket.
After the match, having not lost another fall, the Hart brothers celebrated their victory.
That is, until Owen angrily stomped to the squared circle, pulled Bret off the ropes and shoved him. Disgruntled and dismayed that he was the only member of the team elimination, he engaged his siblings in a shouting match before angrily returning to the locker room.
And there we had it.
The sibling rivalry began that night. Though no match would officially be made by the time the holidays rolled around, it became abundantly clear that they were on a collision course, with WrestleMania X potentially being ground zero for their program.
But first...
3. A Royal Rumble Betrayal
Over the aforementioned holiday, Owen and Bret reconciled and vowed to focus their energy in capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships from The Quebecers.
In a pretaped promo, they assured WWE fans they were on the same page and that the holiday season had brought them back together. With the tag title match set for the Royal Rumble, it did appear as though Owen was gearing up to capture his first taste of championship gold.
With excitement for the match at a fever pitch, Owen and Bret took the fight to Pierre and Jacques. They were quick, aggressive and focused early, but a knee injury suffered by Bret slowed their momentum.
The heels worked over the limb for the remainder of the match, with Bret in agony as his brother watched on. When he finally fought back and was poised to apply the Sharpshooter, his knee gave out and the fans watched as The Hitman crumbled to the floor. With no other choice the official called for the bell, which brought a frustrated Owen into the ring.
Irritated that his brother did not tag him, opting instead to try for his finisher, he berated Bret. Then, in a moment that left fans infuriated at the younger brother, he kicked The Hitman's leg from underneath him.
The sickening act of selfishness, ironic given his insistence it was Bret who was the selfish one, finally provided the spark necessary for Bret to waive the promise he made to his parents never to fight Owen.
Conveniently enough, right before WrestleMania.
2. King of Harts
By June 1994, Owen was the hottest heel in wrestling and fresh off a star-making win over brother Bret. With momentum on his side and a determination to prove himself, Owen entered the King of the Ring tournament with his sights set on becoming the self-proclaimed "King of Harts."
In the first round, he defeated Tatanka and followed up with one of the best 3:37 matches you will see with The 1-2-3 Kid. Now in the finals, he revealed a sinister relationship with Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who assisted The Rocket in a victory over Razor Ramon.
Owen took his place on the throne, wore an oversized crown atop his head, and proclaimed himself the undisputed King of Harts. The moment, yet another in a string of them that year, continued to establish the idea of him as a genuine main event talent in WWE.
More importantly, the win set him up for another match with Bret who was the WWE champion. Would the 1994 King of the Ring be able to defeat his elder one more time and take the most prestigious title in all of WWE?
As we found out in a Steel Cage match at SummerSlam, the answer was a resounding "no!" Still, it did not diminish a moment in time that punched Owen's ticket to the main event scene as long as management wanted him there.
1. Out of the Shadows
WrestleMania 10: Madison Square Garden, New York City.
The year’s most prestigious event had taken over The Mecca of Sports Entertainment for its annual Showcase of the Immortals, and if there wasn't already enough pressure with the event itself and the storyline that led to the match, the match between Owen and Bret featured two of the best wrestlers in the world so expectations and anticipation were equally as high.
Oh, and they were also opening the show.
If there was pressure on either Superstar on that night, neither showed it.
The brothers, who had wrestled each other numerous times in the legendary Hart Family Dungeon, worked as perfect a professional wrestling match as possible.
Owen worked the injured knee of his brother, showing great confidence while retaining his focus. Bret, forced to fight back from underneath, had every single fan in the palm of his hand as he sought to put an end to the jealousy that fueled his brother.
Ultimately, an alert and cunning Owen countered a victory roll into a pinfalll and scored the most significant win of his career to that point.
Rightfully braggadocios, he trumpeted his win and solidified himself as the best Hart in wrestling. That is until he had to watch from the aisleway at the close of the show as Bret celebrated a WWE title win over Yokozuna, just another instance of The Rocket being overshadowed by The Hitman.
It was poetic, real and emotional. Everything about that classic match, and the aftermath of it over the course of the night, helped make Bret vs. Owen, arguably, the finest example of single-night storytelling in WWE history and the younger brother's most memorable moment in professional wrestling.