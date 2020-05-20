Ranking the Best Moments of Owen Hart’s WWE Career

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Vice TV wrapped up the second season of its critically acclaimed docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring, Tuesday night with an episode dedicated to the greatest tragedy in the history of professional wrestling: the death of Owen Hart.

The episode featured comments and clips from the late Superstar's wife, Martha, and children, Oje and Athena, while focusing on what Owen meant to those both in and out of the professional wrestling industry.

The attention the documentary received shined a light on one of the greatest Superstars to lace a pair of boots and one of the most beloved performers in sports-entertainment history.

The moments that Hart created, the matches he took part in and the undeniable charisma he brought to every one of his fights are indelibly etched in the minds of those lucky enough to have watched him work.

Now, in honor of a wrestler older brother Bret once claimed was better than he ever was, relive these 10 moments from his WWE career that both defined Owen and cemented his legacy in an industry he ultimately gave everything to.