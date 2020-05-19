Coast Guard: Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Search Suspended After Accident

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

According to the report, "at least one boat [was] still searching for Gaspard on Tuesday morning."

The 39-year-old went missing when he was caught in a riptide while swimming at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Gaspard was swimming with his 10-year-old son, who was also caught in the current, as were others. Lifeguards arrived at the scene, and Gaspard instructed them to rescue his son first. They were unable to reach Gaspard.

"When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea," Los Angeles Police said, per CNN's Alicia Lee.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the Coast Guard and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department relied on divers and sonar in their efforts to find Gaspard.

Gaspard rose to prominence with WWE as one half of the tag team Cryme Tyme. He last wrestled for the promotion in May 2010.