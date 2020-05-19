Giants' Deandre Baker Pleads Not Guilty to 8 Charges in Alleged Armed Robbery

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker pleaded not guilty to eight charges related to an alleged armed robbery last Wednesday in Miramar, Florida, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar plans to plead not guilty to four armed robbery charges, attorney Michael Grieco told Wolfe.

The police report filed as part of an arrest warrant said witnesses alleged Baker brandished a firearm and directed two other people, including Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, to take "money and valuables" from people attending a party.

One witness told police he'd met the NFL players at a different gathering a few days earlier and saw them lose "about $70,000."

Both players reported to authorities in response to the arrest warrant Saturday and were released on bond.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday investigators haven't obtained a video of the alleged incident, which police were told resulted in roughly $74,000 in stolen cash and watches.

Michael Grieco, Dunbar's attorney, said Monday on Sports Radio 950 KJR (via Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk) the people who've made the allegations are "liars" based on information he's received in the form of sworn affidavits.

"The whole thing is a fabrication. It's a fabrication," he said. "I wouldn't be coming out as quickly and as loudly as I have if I didn't strongly believe that that's the case. Everything that's happened since that day has just further buttressed my position on that."

Baker, 22, is a Miami native.

He was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in all 16 games, including 15 starts, during his rookie season.