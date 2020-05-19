WWE Raw Ratings Dip to 1.8M as Edge Accepts Randy Orton's Backlash Challenge

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

After seeing the viewership bounce back a week ago, Raw is going in the wrong direction again after averaging 1.757 million viewers Monday night, according to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez.

WWE's flagship show got the month off to an ignominious start after averaging 1.686 million viewers for the May 4 edition. That was the lowest rating in Raw history and came one week after Raw had its lowest-ever non-holiday rating (1.817 million).

The program rebounded on May 11 with 1.919 million viewers as Becky Lynch opened the show by announcing her pregnancy and relinquishing the Raw Women's Championship.

Monday didn't feature anything nearly as momentous.

Edge kicked off the proceedings by accepting Randy Orton's challenge to a traditional singles match at Backlash on June 14. The interaction largely mirrored their on-screen confrontation on Raw's previous installment.

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank to retain the WWE Championship, and now The Scottish Psychopath appears to be on a collision course with Bobby Lashley.

McIntyre dispatched of King Corbin with a Claymore Kick in Raw's main event. Lashley and MVP watched the match from the entrance ramp, and McIntyre had words for the two after the match.

Rollins, who was almost catatonic in the aftermath of his loss to McIntyre before attacking Rey Mysterio last week, was more like his usual self. The Monday Night Messiah attempted to justify shoving Mysterio's eye into the corner of the steel ring steps, though his rationale likely fell on deaf ears.

Rollins also added another disciple to his stable. He signaled Austin Theory to interfere in a match between Murphy and Aleister Black, causing a disqualification. Perhaps hinting at dissension to come, Murphy watched on as Rollins and Theory embraced.

As with the WWE Championship picture, Raw helped set the direction of the women's division.

Asuka attempted to celebrate becoming the Raw women's champion only to have Nia Jax interrupt what was sure to be a recorder performance for the ages by Kairi Sane. Jax then attacked Sane backstage, which prompted retaliation from The Empress of Tomorrow.

WWE has yet to announce any official match between Asuka and Jax, but that looks like the plan for Backlash.