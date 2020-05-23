Capital One's 'The Match': Rules, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Coverage Guide

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Four of the biggest stars in sports history will be on the same golf course Sunday when Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" exhibition.

Nearly two years after Woods and Mickelson went head-to-head in the inaugural edition of the event, both PGA Tour legends are back and will add arguably the two best quarterbacks of their generation to give it an added flavor.

Here's all the information you need to get prepared for the second edition of Capital One's The Match.

Where: Medalist Golf Club, Hobe Sound, Florida

When: Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN

Live stream: Pre-match content available on Bleacher Report app

Rules

The format could help out the 42-year-old Brady and ease the pressure on him. This year's version of the event will be divided into a four-ball format on the front nine and modified alternate shot on the back nine.

The modified alternate shot will have all four players tee off, with each team picking which drive to use and play alternate shots from there.

This year's iteration of the event will raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. All four men have pledged to donate a total of $10 million to charitable organizations. In conjunction with the All In Challenge, there will also be several on-course challenges that will raise money for charities.

As for what will happen on the course when four intense competitors lock horns, Brady got an early start on the trash talk:

Brady and Mickelson could be at a disadvantage heading into Sunday because Woods and Manning have experience playing in organized tournaments. They were paired together at the Memorial pro-am in 2018 and 2019.

Woods was complimentary about the former NFL star's golf game last year, as Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio shared:

"He's gotten so much better. When we first played, he was just kind of starting out in the game. But now that he's retired he can play a lot more golf. That's been pretty cool for me to be able to play with him throughout the years. To know what he's gone through and see him get ready for the season and what he's been able to accomplish after all those surgeries, to walk around greatness like this, it's always fun."

That could be bad news for the Mickelson-Brady pairing, particularly since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a frank description of his ability as a golfer.

"Somewhere between s–-t poor and pitiful," Brady told TNT's Ernie Johnson (h/t Nick Piatkowski of Golf.com). "Unfortunately I'm focusing on football right now, and I'm still working, and golf will come at a later date, but I can get a little bit streaky."

When Woods and Mickelson met for Capital One's The Match in November 2018, Lefty came out on top in 22 holes because both men were all square after 18.

Woods will look to get revenge Sunday, with Manning attempting to get the better of Brady in a new venue after their 17 head-to-head meetings on the football field.