Michael Jordan Selling Chicago Mansion for $14.9M; Initially Listed for $29M

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

FILE - This Jan. 8, 2002 aerial file photo shows the home of former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, in Highland Park, Ill. Jordan's 56,000-square foot home in suburban Chicago is up for auction. Concierge Auctions says the sale will take place Monday, Dec. 16, 2013. The company runs the sales of high-end real estate and features Jordan's Highland Park home north of Chicago on its website. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Perhaps The Last Dance documentary that served as a refresher course for Michael Jordan's greatness can help the Chicago Bulls legend sell his home.

As Darren Rovell of Action Network noted, His Airness has attempted to sell his Chicago home for eight years. The home that was originally listed at $29 million is now listed at just less than $14.9 million:

Dan Gartland of Sports Illustrated noted the house that was first listed in February 2012 for $29 million failed to sell at auction in November 2013 with a minimum bid of $13 million.

According to the Zillow listing, the 32,683 square foot house has nine bedrooms and an astounding 19 bathrooms. It sits on a 56,000 square foot property and features a regulation-sized basketball court, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court and cigar room.

Jordan's No. 23 is right on the front gate, and his logo is midcourt on the basketball floor.

You know, just in case an interested buyer forgot who owns the house.

