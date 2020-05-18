Gilbert Arenas Says He Won $300K in Lottery After Encounter with Homeless Man

Gilbert Arenas Says He Won $300K in Lottery After Encounter with Homeless ManMay 19, 2020
Karma apparently smiled upon former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas.
In an Instagram post Sunday (NSFW language), Arenas recounted an interaction he had with a man at a gas station. The man had asked for money, but Arenas was looking to spend the $10 in cash he had on gas before heading to where he usually purchases lottery tickets.
The three-time All-Star said he'd be willing to give him $5 and purchase $5 worth of gas, an offer the man declined because he said Arenas wouldn't make the trip on $5. The man told him to keep the $10 and joked that he owed $20 instead when he cashed in.
Arenas reached his final destination, only to discover the gas station was closed, thus preventing him from getting a ticket.
Arenas awakened the next morning to learn he won $300,000 from California's Mega Millions draw on May 12. Since he was such a frequent customer of the gas station, the owner had purchased a ticket and selected the same numbers he always does.
Arenas reconnected with the man and provided him with an undisclosed amount of money from his prize.
