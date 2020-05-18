Gilbert Arenas Says He Won $300K in Lottery After Encounter with Homeless Man

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Karma apparently smiled upon former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas.

In an Instagram post Sunday (NSFW language), Arenas recounted an interaction he had with a man at a gas station. The man had asked for money, but Arenas was looking to spend the $10 in cash he had on gas before heading to where he usually purchases lottery tickets.

The three-time All-Star said he'd be willing to give him $5 and purchase $5 worth of gas, an offer the man declined because he said Arenas wouldn't make the trip on $5. The man told him to keep the $10 and joked that he owed $20 instead when he cashed in.

Arenas reached his final destination, only to discover the gas station was closed, thus preventing him from getting a ticket.

Arenas awakened the next morning to learn he won $300,000 from California's Mega Millions draw on May 12. Since he was such a frequent customer of the gas station, the owner had purchased a ticket and selected the same numbers he always does.

Arenas reconnected with the man and provided him with an undisclosed amount of money from his prize.