Wizards' John Wall Believes Michael Jordan Would Average 45 PPG in Today's NBA

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Michael Jordan averaged at least 30 points in seven straight seasons from 1986 through 1993, beginning with a career-high 37.1 points per game for the 1986-87 campaign.

Washington Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall believes Jordan would average 45 points if he played in the NBA now:

"Jordan's averaging 45 [points] and whatever else he want," Wall said. "You can't touch nobody! Like, you can't hand-check."

The 57-year-old Chicago Bulls legend and his Hall of Fame career have come under the microscope again because of The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary capturing Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls that aired on ESPN from April 19 through May 17.

Jordan was a 10-time scoring champion en route to capturing six NBA championships, five league MVPs and much more. He is fifth on the all-time points leaderboard with 32,292.

Wall has averaged 19 points across his nine-year career. The 2010 No. 1 overall pick has not played in a game since Dec. 26, 2018, and suffered a ruptured Achilles in February 2019.

Wall has only played for the Wizards, while Jordan returned from a three-year retirement to suit up for Washington from 2001 to 2003.