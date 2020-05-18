Wizards' John Wall Believes Michael Jordan Would Average 45 PPG in Today's NBA

Wizards' John Wall Believes Michael Jordan Would Average 45 PPG in Today's NBAMay 19, 2020
Michael Jordan averaged at least 30 points in seven straight seasons from 1986 through 1993, beginning with a career-high 37.1 points per game for the 1986-87 campaign.
Washington Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall believes Jordan would average 45 points if he played in the NBA now:
"Jordan's averaging 45 [points] and whatever else he want," Wall said. "You can't touch nobody! Like, you can't hand-check."
The 57-year-old Chicago Bulls legend and his Hall of Fame career have come under the microscope again because of The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary capturing Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls that aired on ESPN from April 19 through May 17.
Jordan was a 10-time scoring champion en route to capturing six NBA championships, five league MVPs and much more. He is fifth on the all-time points leaderboard with 32,292.
Wall has averaged 19 points across his nine-year career. The 2010 No. 1 overall pick has not played in a game since Dec. 26, 2018, and suffered a ruptured Achilles in February 2019.
Wall has only played for the Wizards, while Jordan returned from a three-year retirement to suit up for Washington from 2001 to 2003.
