Diamondbacks' Starling Marte Announces Wife Noelia Died from Heart Attack

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

This is a 2020 photo of Starling Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. This image reflects the 2020 active roster as of Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Starling Marte announced his wife, Noelia, died as a result of a heart attack.

He revealed the news Monday with a tweet that included a picture of the couple and the following message in both Spanish and English: "I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

