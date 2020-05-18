Diamondbacks' Starling Marte Announces Wife Noelia Died from Heart Attack

Diamondbacks' Starling Marte Announces Wife Noelia Died from Heart AttackMay 19, 2020
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Starling Marte announced his wife, Noelia, died as a result of a heart attack.
He revealed the news Monday with a tweet that included a picture of the couple and the following message in both Spanish and English: "I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow."
Starling Marte @Starlingmart
Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza. I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow. https://t.co/UEP4k8dLBW
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
