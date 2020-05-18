Diamondbacks' Starling Marte Announces Wife Noelia Died from Heart Attack

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Starling Marte announced his wife, Noelia, died as a result of a heart attack.

He revealed the news Monday with a tweet that included a picture of the couple and the following message in both Spanish and English: "I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow."

