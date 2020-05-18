Khabib Confirms Father Abdulmanap Is in Critical Condition Due to COVID-19

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed his father, Abdulmanap, is in critical condition due to complications from the coronavirus.

Nurmagomedov announced the development in an Instagram post, which was translated in a report by ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

"There is a lot written on the Internet about my father. My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. It impacted his heart, because last year he had a surgery there and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us."

