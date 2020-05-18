Khabib Confirms Father Abdulmanap Is in Critical Condition Due to COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 07: Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia stands in his corner between rounds of his lightweight championship bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 242 at The Arena on September 7, 2019 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed his father, Abdulmanap, is in critical condition due to complications from the coronavirus.

Nurmagomedov announced the development in an Instagram post, which was translated in a report by ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

"There is a lot written on the Internet about my father. My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. It impacted his heart, because last year he had a surgery there and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Related

    Winners and Losers from UFC: Overeem vs. Harris

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from UFC: Overeem vs. Harris

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Drew McIntyre Talks Covington and Tyson Fury

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Drew McIntyre Talks Covington and Tyson Fury

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen Rip Each Other with Personal Attacks on Twitter

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen Rip Each Other with Personal Attacks on Twitter

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Walt Harris Thanks Overeem on OG After Loss

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Walt Harris Thanks Overeem on OG After Loss

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report