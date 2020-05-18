Dwyane Wade Says 'If There Were No Michael Jordan There Would Be No Me'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 18, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 15: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat and Michael Jordan participate during the 2019 NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service at Second Harvest Food bank of Metrolina on February 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Countless athletes have named Michael Jordan as a primary role model.  

Following the conclusion of The Last Dance Sunday night, former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reiterated how important Jordan was to him becoming a 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion.

"I've said it before and I'll always say it," Wade captioned an Instagram photo of him shaking Jordan's hand. "THANK YOU! If there were no Michael Jordan there would be no me. #thelastdance"

Wade, who grew up in Chicago during Jordan's iconic six-championship run with the Chicago Bulls, provided commentary throughout The Last Dance's 10-episode run on ESPN from April 19 through May 17:

The Last Dance chronicled Jordan and key members of the Bulls leading up to the 1997-98 season, which resulted in the franchise's sixth and final title of the MJ era. The documentary series averaged 5.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched documentary in ESPN history.

