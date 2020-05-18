Redskins' Cody Latimer's Arrest Stemmed from Poker Game Argument

May 18, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)


Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested after getting into an argument during a poker game, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. 

Latimer was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Klis shared details from the official police report describing events at a Colorado apartment belonging to one of Latimer's friends, Roderick English:

"During the game, Latimer became involved in an argument with another person, the report says. The report did not mention what the argument was about. English told police he separated the two and kicked everyone out of his apartment. About 30 minutes later, Latimer showed up at English’s apartment, the report says.

"According to English, Latimer was agitated, angry and blamed English for his confrontation with the other person. English said Latimer then pulled out a black handgun from the pocket of his hoodie and said he saved two bullets for English and his girlfriend Shal, according to the police report."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

