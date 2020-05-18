Redskins' Cody Latimer's Arrest Stemmed from Poker Game Argument

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested after getting into an argument during a poker game, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Latimer was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Klis shared details from the official police report describing events at a Colorado apartment belonging to one of Latimer's friends, Roderick English:

"During the game, Latimer became involved in an argument with another person, the report says. The report did not mention what the argument was about. English told police he separated the two and kicked everyone out of his apartment. About 30 minutes later, Latimer showed up at English’s apartment, the report says.