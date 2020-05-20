Kyler, Chubb and 7 Other NFL Young Players on the Verge of Superstardom in 2020

1 of 9

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had far more success as a rookie than either Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson did. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns and added 544 yards and four scores on the ground last season.

He should be even better in 2020.

"There's definitely a different level of confidence, a different level of command of the offense and he feels it," head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters about Murray's maturation. "Even though we haven't been able to get out on the grass, he definitely feels a lot more comfortable heading into year two."

Quarterbacks often take a significant leap between their rookie and sophomore seasons. They now understand what they'll face, develop a better understanding of schemes and executions, and have a full offseason to concentrate on nothing but football.

The Cardinals aren't relying entirely on Murray's natural maturation, though.

Arizona traded for four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to serve as Murray's top target. General manager Steve Keim re-signed left tackle D.J. Humphries and drafted future right tackle Josh Jones to solidify the offensive front, too.

The Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft because his exceptional abilities as a passer and runner made him a perfect fit for Kingsbury's scheme. As his level of confidence rises with a better surrounding cast, Murray could quickly enter the same conversation as Mahomes and Jackson.