Cavs' Larry Nance Jr. Talks About NBA's Return Amid COVID-19: 'I'm Still Scared'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. has Crohn's disease and is on immunosuppressive drugs as a part of his treatment plan. He said Monday that he is worried about being more vulnerable to COVID-19 should the NBA resume its season, and that other players in a similar situation might have those same concerns. 

"We're young, and you know the kind of shape players are in, you'd like to think [the virus] wouldn't be what it could be for others. But you don't know," he said, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. "I'm still scared and don't want to get it."

Nance added: "I would hope there would be an understanding [from the league] if someone didn't feel comfortable coming back that'd you get a pass. Just because you may look like the picture of health, some people have issues you can't see."

                    

