Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He 'Always Looked Up To' Michael Jordan

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers grew up a Michael Jordan fan, and he told reporters Friday that he's been enjoying ESPN's The Last Dance, a documentary miniseries on Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

"I have been watching. It's been a lot of fun," he said, per Jelani Scott of NFL.com. "I was fortunate enough in 1998 to sit in the top row at Arco Arena and watch MJ's last game as a Bull in the regular season against the Sacramento Kings and was always an MJ fan since the early '90s and loved the runs that he was on and always looked up to him."

Rodgers added that there isn't much question about who deserves the title of basketball's GOAT.

"I've gotten to know him a little bit over the years and always enjoy our interactions and have a ton of respect for what he accomplished in the game. He's the greatest basketball player of all time," he said. "Really, I'd love to debate anybody on that."

You may not often hear such praise from a Green Bay player for a Chicago athlete, but given the legacy of Jordan, it's hard to imagine any Packers fans bristling at Rodgers' remarks. Whether you believe Jordan is the GOAT is a matter of preference, but there's no doubt the six-time NBA champion belongs in that conversation.