Diana Taurasi Says She and Michael Jordan 'Gave Up' Their Lives to Be the Best

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi in action against the Seattle Storm in the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Diana Taurasi is one of the best players in WNBA history, but it took plenty of sacrifices along the way. This has helped her relate to Michael Jordan after watching "The Last Dance." 

The Phoenix Mercury star discussed the price of success Sunday on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (starts at 2:03):

"There's going to be another Jordan; there's going to be another me, but you gotta give up your life," Taurasi said. "And watching this, he gave up his life to be the best basketball player in the world. And that's what you have to do. In any profession, if you want to be the best you have to give up your life. And it's not easy."

Despite the challenges, she said it was "absolutely" worth it.

Jordan is known as one of the best in NBA history, but the recent documentary on his career highlighted his competitive mindset and attitude outside of games.

Taurasi seemingly has had a similar focus to help guide her to nine All-Star selections, three titles, one MVP award and the most points in WNBA history.

