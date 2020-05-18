Anthony Lynn Reveals Why Chargers Passed on Cam Newton Contract Offer

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers took a "look" into bringing in Cam Newton this offseason, but coach Anthony Lynn revealed the team passed on the 2015 MVP because he's confident in the quarterbacks already on their roster.

"Cam is a tremendous quarterback," Lynn said in an interview with CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb. "He's been MVP of this league; he's led his team to the Super Bowl and he's healthy now from what I hear. Cam is going to be on somebody's roster, and he's going to help somebody win a few games, but yeah, we did take a look at that, sure."

"I feel really good about the quarterback room that I have," Lynn continued. "With Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick—those are guys that a lot of people don't talk about, but he [Stick] was a Division I AA—he won like three national championships. He's a hell of a leader, hell of a professional and I think he has a bright future in this league one day."

The Chargers added another quarterback to their depth chart in April's draft, selecting Oregon's Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.