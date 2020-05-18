Anthony Lynn Reveals Why Chargers Passed on Cam Newton Contract Offer

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers took a "look" into bringing in Cam Newton this offseason, but coach Anthony Lynn revealed the team passed on the 2015 MVP because he's confident in the quarterbacks already on their roster. 

"Cam is a tremendous quarterback," Lynn said in an interview with CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb. "He's been MVP of this league; he's led his team to the Super Bowl and he's healthy now from what I hear. Cam is going to be on somebody's roster, and he's going to help somebody win a few games, but yeah, we did take a look at that, sure."

"I feel really good about the quarterback room that I have," Lynn continued. "With Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick—those are guys that a lot of people don't talk about, but he [Stick] was a Division I AA—he won like three national championships. He's a hell of a leader, hell of a professional and I think he has a bright future in this league one day." 

The Chargers added another quarterback to their depth chart in April's draft, selecting Oregon's Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick.

       

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dark-Horses Who Could Steal MVP from Lamar, Mahomes

    Unexpected contenders to watch out for in 2020 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dark-Horses Who Could Steal MVP from Lamar, Mahomes

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Moves of the NFL Offseason ✍️

    We rank the best signings, trades and draft picks of 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Best Moves of the NFL Offseason ✍️

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Stat Predictions for Every Starting QB

    How every projected starter could perform in 2020 🔮

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Stat Predictions for Every Starting QB

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL’s Search for the Next Taysom Hill Is Fundamentally Flawed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL’s Search for the Next Taysom Hill Is Fundamentally Flawed

    Rodger Sherman
    via The Ringer