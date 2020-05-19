Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is still nearly a year away, but you can bet that some teams are already zeroing in on their top targets.

While franchises will never openly admit to tanking, they are wise to know what draft fate awaits if they finish at or near the bottom of the standings. It's just good business.

What awaits next year is a collection of potentially franchise-changing players in a group perhaps more impressive than 2020's.

Here, you'll find the 10 best draft-eligible prospects for 2021, selected and ranked based on factors like physical upside, proven production, NFL readiness and positional value.