Final Picks for Jon Moxley, Cody and AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Match CardMay 23, 2020
Final Picks for Jon Moxley, Cody and AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Match Card
All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing 2020 is set for Saturday on B/R Live, with the pre-show at 7 p.m. ET.
While WWE has staged WrestleMania 36 and Money in the Bank during the coronavirus pandemic, this will be AEW's first attempt at running a pay-per-view under these conditions.
Despite the lack of fans in attendance, the card is stacked. It will feature the crowning of the TNT champion, a Casino ladder match, a Stadium Stampede contest and more.
Let's take one last look at all the matches on the card and give a final round of predictions for who will come out on top.
Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.
Pre-Show: Best Friends vs. Private Party
It's been a while since the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended. On Saturday, No. 1 contenders will be decided when Private Party and Best Friends face off during the pre-show.
Both teams are talented and could pose threats to "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega, but Best Friends should win this. Chuck Taylor and Trent have been on a steady rise in popularity this past year, while Private Party haven't seen as steep of an incline.
Best Friends are ranked higher in the tag team division, and that momentum should continue.
Prediction: Best Friends win.
Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander
Originally, Kris Statlander was scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker. However, on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite, the Good Doctor suffered an injury that forced her out of this match.
Her replacement is Penelope Ford, who was the other competitor in the four-way match that Hikaru Shida won to cement her status as the No. 1 contender to the AEW Women's World Championship.
While it's far from the most in-depth story, at least there is something tying Ford and Statlander together.
Had this been Baker vs. Statlander, it likely would have gone to Baker. She's been more consistently pushed and promoted as a bigger star. However, the opposite's the case with Ford. Statlander has been treated as a higher-caliber performer than Ford, which may mean The Galaxy's Greatest Alien goes over.
Prediction: Statlander wins.
MJF vs. Jungle Boy
MJF has been out for several weeks because of "injuries." First, it was a hangnail problem he developed while gambling, and then he nicked himself shaving.
Miraculously, he bounced back from those ailments to find out he was booked to face Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing.
Like Baker vs. Statlander, there's not much meat on the bones of this story. It's merely a pairing of two of the most talented young stars AEW has to offer.
They will put on a good show, and MJF will be victorious. This is a bout to give him a win and to let Jungle Boy showcase his talents up until he taps out.
Prediction: MJF wins.
Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears
On the go-home edition of Dynamite, Shawn Spears talked trash about Dustin Rhodes and challenged him to a match.
The Chairman has had it out for the Rhodes family for the better part of the past year, and this was a means to get on the card, possibly for an easy victory. After all, Dustin had a rough match April 29 against Lance Archer, who has his own issues with Rhodes' brother, Cody.
Ideally, if Cody wins the TNT Championship, this match would help boost Spears' credibility so he could become a future contender for the title.
Prediction: Spears wins.
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida
The AEW Women's World Championship match is among the hardest to predict.
There aren't many babyfaces in the women's division who could realistically dethrone Nyla Rose other than Hikaru Shida.
She's been consistently ranked at No. 1 or No. 2 in the division for quite some time and seems more than willing to step up to the challenge.
AEW may want to put the belt on Shida in order to transition it to Baker at All Out on September 6.
However, Rose has so much more stock when she's champion. If she's bullying people at the top of the division, her character's credibility keeps her in the spotlight. Without the title, she's just another member of the roster.
It may be too soon for her to drop the belt, though, even to Shida. Big Swole and the possibility of some new signings such as Deonna Purrazzo could give Rose more challengers down the line.
When in doubt, going with a champion retaining is a safer bet, but let's take the risk and say Shida's expertise with a kendo stick will give her enough of an advantage to overcome the odds.
Prediction: Hikaru Shida wins.
Casino Ladder Match
As it stands, eight of the nine competitors in the Casino ladder match have been announced: Colt Cabana, Darby Allin, Frankie Kazarian, Kip Sabian, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela (who replaced Rey Fenix) and Scorpio Sky.
The mystery ninth participant will be the key to this match, as it's doubtful any hype like that would turn out to be someone already on the AEW roster.
But who could it be? Is it a former WWE Superstar who was recently released by Vince McMahon's company such as EC3, Rusev, Zack Ryder or Heath Slater? Could Sting make his in-ring return and get people talking? Or is it a relatively unknown indy darling, or even the return of Jeff Cobb?
More than likely, that person is going to win this match, as the surprise element is too tempting not to book it around.
Of the names already announced, the most likely winners are Allin and Sky.
Both have had video packages and promotional material hyping their potential in recent weeks, which may be a clue that they are getting big pushes in the near future.
Prediction: The mystery wrestler wins.
AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Lance Archer
With or without the TNT Championship tournament, Cody was heading in the direction of Lance Archer after Jake Roberts made it a point to call out The American Nightmare as their target from the onset.
Now that the newly minted title is on the line, this raises the stakes and may dictate the winner.
Had this been a non-title match, a win for Archer over someone as high on the hierarchy and singles division rankings as Cody would have propelled him to an AEW World Championship shot. However, if he already has a title, it would defeat the purpose.
Meanwhile, Cody cannot fight for the AEW World Championship after having that stipulation in place ahead of his defeat to Chris Jericho at Full Gear in November. Winning and competing for the TNT Championship could be a way around that, though.
This could be Cody's title to build and a way to define his legacy. In order for that to happen, he should be the first champion to help set the tone for those to come.
It would work well for the belt's credibility, give Cody something to fight for and allow him to get some vengeance on Archer for his recent terrorising of the Rhodes family.
Prediction: Cody wins.
Stadium Stampede Match: The Inner Circle vs. The Elite
After Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega in a brawl around Daily's Place on May 6, this escalation of their feud makes sense.
The next step in this rivalry between the two factions had to be a bigger match involving everyone they could get together so both sides can battle it out with even numbers.
After their Blood and Guts match in March was put on hold, this feud has to continue beyond this point. That means The Elite should be victorious to even the odds.
Blood and Guts can serve as the rubber match to end it all, but if The Inner Circle keep winning everything, they will have no reason to keep attacking The Elite. With a loss here, their bitterness can grow and the feud can continue to build to the inevitable cage match.
Prediction: The Elite wins.
AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee
It's arguably too soon for Brodie Lee to get a shot at the AEW World Championship, as he's only had five matches in the promotion since debuting in March.
However, after The Exalted One attacked Jon Moxley and asked for a title opportunity, the champion said all Lee had to do was ask. That's easy enough.
With that in mind, this wasn't built like a massive feud that could lead to a title change like Moxley's program with Jericho. Instead, this feels more like Lee was set up just enough to look imposing and to give the champion a challenge to overcome.
And that he will, even though it's likely to be a hard-fought battle.
Prediction: Moxley wins.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.