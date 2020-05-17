Trae Young, Victor Oladipo, More Athletes React to 'The Last Dance' Finale

Trae Young, Victor Oladipo, More Athletes React to 'The Last Dance' FinaleMay 18, 2020
The Last Dance is over.
Several athletes, from Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young to PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas, bid ESPN's 10-part documentary series adieu after the final two episodes aired Sunday night:
Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman of the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs also chimed in:
The Last Dance gave viewers an intimate view of Jordan and the core members of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team, who won the franchise its sixth and final championship of the 1990s.
The Bulls achieved two three-peats (1991-93, 1995-98) with Jordan leading the way.
The Last Dance had already become ESPN's most-watched documentary prior to the last two episodes airing Sunday night, averaging 5.8 million viewers across six episodes.
