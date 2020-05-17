Trae Young, Victor Oladipo, More Athletes React to 'The Last Dance' Finale

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Last Dance is over.

Several athletes, from Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young to PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas, bid ESPN's 10-part documentary series adieu after the final two episodes aired Sunday night:

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman of the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs also chimed in:

The Last Dance gave viewers an intimate view of Jordan and the core members of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team, who won the franchise its sixth and final championship of the 1990s.

The Bulls achieved two three-peats (1991-93, 1995-98) with Jordan leading the way.

The Last Dance had already become ESPN's most-watched documentary prior to the last two episodes airing Sunday night, averaging 5.8 million viewers across six episodes.