Trae Young, Victor Oladipo, More Athletes React to 'The Last Dance' Finale

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 18, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 09: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks controls the ball during the second half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena on March 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Last Dance is over.  

Several athletes, from Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young to PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas, bid ESPN's 10-part documentary series adieu after the final two episodes aired Sunday night:

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman of the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs also chimed in:

The Last Dance gave viewers an intimate view of Jordan and the core members of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team, who won the franchise its sixth and final championship of the 1990s.

The Bulls achieved two three-peats (1991-93, 1995-98) with Jordan leading the way.

The Last Dance had already become ESPN's most-watched documentary prior to the last two episodes airing Sunday night, averaging 5.8 million viewers across six episodes.

Related

    MJ Confirms 'Flu Game' Was Result of Food Poisoning

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ Confirms 'Flu Game' Was Result of Food Poisoning

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Dennis Rodman Discusses Missing NBA Finals Practice for WCW

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dennis Rodman Discusses Missing NBA Finals Practice for WCW

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Jordan Says Karl Malone Winning 1996-97 NBA MVP 'Fueled a Fire in Me'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Michael Jordan Says Karl Malone Winning 1996-97 NBA MVP 'Fueled a Fire in Me'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Insiders Pick Top Fake GM 🏆

    Current and former West execs, a player agent and more name our @BR_NBA Fantasy League winner.

    @EricPincus details the results in his Insider Report ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Insiders Pick Top Fake GM 🏆

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report