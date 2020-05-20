Kobe Bryant's Jerseys, Title Ring Sells at Auction

Handout/Getty Images

Goldin Auctions offered up over 50 pieces of Kobe Bryant memorabilia this week, with many of the pieces fetching enormous prices during the auction.

According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, "A Lakers championship ring Kobe gave to his mother was sold for $193,000, while one of Bryant's rookie cards sold for $110,400. Shoes worn by Bryant in the clinching game of the 2001 Finals sold for $67,200. A scorer's sheet from Kobe's career high of 81 points signed by Bryant sold for $22,800."

The collection included a number of signed or game-worn jerseys, warm-up outfits, scorer's cards, basketballs and both Nike and Adidas sneakers.

Per TMZ Sports, 5 percent of the money will be going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

