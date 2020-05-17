Report: DeAndre Baker Told to Avoid Giants' Team Meetings After Arrest

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New York Giants have reportedly told cornerback DeAndre Baker to not attend any team meetings while he is under investigation for armed robbery.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the team wants Baker to "focus on his legal issues."

Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly pulling a gun out at a party in Miramar, Florida, last week. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was also allegedly part of the robbery and has been charged with four counts of armed robbery.

Baker was released on $200,000 bond Sunday. Dunbar was released on $100,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant, Baker, Dunbar and a third man robbed partygoers of thousands of cash and four designer watches May 14. One witness told police they met Baker and Dunbar days earlier, and the NFL players lost about $70,000 gambling. The robbery allegedly took place during an illegal game of dice.

Baker, Dunbar and the third man left the party at the same time and parked their cars "strategically," according to once witness, indicating this was a planned robbery. No one was harmed, however, Baker allegedly instructed the third man to shoot a person who entered the party.

A judge has instructed Baker and Dunbar to remain in Florida. However, it is possible the players could be given a release to work out of state.

The four victims and one witness in the case recanted their stories in sworn affidavits, which were given to the judge Sunday.

The Giants, Seahawks and NFL have all declined to further comment on the matter until it is adjudicated.