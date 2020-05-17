Winners, Payouts for All Horse Races from Churchill Downs on May 17

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 02: A view of the twin spires and empty grandstand at Churchill Downs on May 02, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, originally scheduled for May 2nd, has been postponed to September 5, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Horse racing returned to Churchill Downs this weekend, the first sporting event held in Kentucky since the COVID-19 pandemic caused sporting leagues and competitions around the globe to go on hiatus. 

Sunday's slate at the Twin Spires will feature 11 races and will be broadcast on FS1 (2-6 p.m. ET) and FS2 (1-2 p.m. ET, 6-6:30 p.m ET) as a part of Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races

Due to the coronavirus, however, the grandstands will be empty during the event. According to WLKY.com, "Churchill Downs also has strict safety protocols in place, which include testing all trainers, jockeys and other personnel."

Fans were happy to see racing return to Kentucky. Eric Crawford of WDRB.com reported that Saturday's races attracted $14.2 million in wagers, an increase of 183.7 percent from 2019's opening day at the Twin Spires. 

So, how did Sunday's races turn out? Below, we'll list each result and its corresponding payout. 

Note: All payout amounts listed as (win / place / show). 

Race 1

1. Common Courtesy ($4.20 / $3 / $2.80)

2. Orb's Soul (-- / $5.20 / $3.60)

3. My Sweet Kat (-- / -- / $7.60)

                                 

Race 2

1. Hetty G. ($8.80 / $5.40 / $3.80)

2. Red Jersey (-- / $37.40 / $16.20)

3. Heart River (-- / -- / $2.60)

