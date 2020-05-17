Giants' DeAndre Baker, Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar Released on $200K, $100K Bail

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have been released from jail after turning themselves in to police in Broward County, Fla., according to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.

Both players are accused of being involved in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, according to the arrest report.

Dunbar, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, was released on a $100,000 bond. Baker, who is going into his second year with the New York Giants, was released on a $200,000 bond.

Both will also have to submit any firearms they own within 48 hours.

The two had a bail hearing Sunday that was conducted via Zoom and broadcast live on YouTube.

Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm/intent to commit a felony, each resulting in a $25,000 bond.

The state prosecutor asked for him to be held without bail, but the request was denied.

According to the report, Baker was at a party before flipping over a table and brandishing a firearm. He, Dunbar and a third unidentified person then took cash and valuables from others at the party.

Bradford Cohen, Baker's attorney, claimed evidence will prove the 22-year-old to be innocent.

"We believe our client is innocent of all charges," Cohen said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "We urge people not to rush to judgment. We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client."

Michael Grieco, Dunbar's attorney, also claimed his client was innocent and called it a "bogus case," per Wolfe.

"I'm confident that he was there but confident he didn't commit a crime," Grieco said. "He got targeted because of who he was."