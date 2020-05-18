Under-the-Radar AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Matches That Could Steal the Show

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, boasts a stacked card with no shortage of star power.

While much of the focus is on AEW world champion Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee, Cody vs. Lance Archer for the TNT Championship and the Stadium Stampede match pitting The Inner Circle against The Elite and Matt Hardy, there are other bouts on tap with plenty of potential as well.

Here are three Double or Nothing matches that may not be receiving as much attention as some of the others but could steal the show by the time the night is over.

Casino Ladder Match

After the Casino Battle Royales at previous pay-per-views received mixed reviews, AEW is using a different concept to crown a No. 1 contender at Double or Nothing in the form of a Casino Ladder match.

It will feature nine of AEW's best and brightest talents and boasts an intriguing set of rules as well. Rather than all nine wrestlers starting the match together, it will begin with two and one additional person will enter the bout at timed intervals.

To add even more interest to the match, it can end at any time, even before all nine participants have entered the match.

The fact that it's a new concept and has a future AEW World Championship match on the line should place at least some of the spotlight on it even if it is more of an undercard match. That should bode well for those who are part of the contest.

With the likes of Darby Allin, Rey Fenix, Colt Cabana, Kip Sabian, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, Orange Cassidy and Luchasaurus competing, there is a great mix of accomplished veterans and young, rising stars in the bout.

There is also plenty of room to share the spotlight and an opportunity to take the next step in their careers, even for those who don't win the match.

Allin, Fenix and Luchasaurus stand out as those with perhaps the best chance to shine due to their skill sets and how well they figure to play out in a ladder match.

In terms of who will win and earn a title shot, Allin seems to be on the precipice of being a top guy, so there is little doubt he would benefit from a huge win that puts him in position to vie for the AEW World Championship against either Moxley or Lee.

Private Party vs. Best Friends

While the match is slated to take place on the pre-show, the AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contenders' match between Private Party and Best Friends could feature some of the best action fans see all night.

Private Party have been absent during the coronavirus pandemic, but Double or Nothing will represent their return to in-ring action. It will also give them an opportunity to regain some of the momentum they had earlier in their AEW tenure, which included a win over The Young Bucks.

While Private Party have been out of the picture, Best Friends have been on a roll with wins over Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa, Sabian and Jimmy Havoc, and Jurassic Express over the past several weeks on Dynamite.

Trent and Chuck Taylor have unquestionably earned a title shot against AEW world tag team champions Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page, but they need one more big win in order to cement it.

Private Party are one of the most exciting tag teams in all of wrestling, and the fact that they have been off television for so long could mean they want to come back with a bang and leave a lasting impression.

Similarly, Best Friends always seem to have entertaining matches, and Trent's style in particular should mesh well with Private Party.

It is easy to look past this match when examining the card, but anyone tuning in will quickly see why it was added in the first place.

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

When it comes to the AEW women's division, all eyes will be on the match between AEW women's champion Nyla Rose and No. 1 contender Hikaru Shida on Saturday.

While that match has the potential to be great, the clash between Britt Baker and Kris Statlander is one that shouldn't be ignored.

Baker has really started to come into her own as a heel over the past few months after she wasn't necessarily received well as the face of the women's division. Instead of fighting against that, AEW turned her heel, and it is the best thing that could have happened for her.

She has cut some quality promos and provided viewers with entertaining segments outside the ring, such as the visits to her dentist office. Those pre-tapes have helped her come into her own as a villain.

Statlander's alien character seemingly hasn't connected quite as well with the fanbase, and she has had some clunky matches, including a loss to Rose at Revolution in February.

She is still new to the business, though, as she has only been wrestling since 2017. She has all the physical tools needed to be a star and put on great matches, and perhaps Baker will be able to get that out of her at Double or Nothing.

If she can, then Baker and Statlander may have a chance to outperform Rose and Shida despite less hoopla.

