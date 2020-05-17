Video: Becky Lynch's Top 10 Moments Ranked by WWE After Pregnancy Announcement

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Following Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy on last week's episode of Raw, WWE released a video highlighting the top 10 moments of her career Monday:

The No. 1 moment of Lynch's career, according to the video, was her victory over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first all-women's main event in WrestleMania history last year at WrestleMania 35.

With that win, Lynch became the Raw and SmackDown women's champion, and it began a 399-day reign with the Raw Women's Championship that didn't come to an end until she relinquished the title to Asuka last week since she is no longer able to compete.

The emotional moment in which The Man crowned Asuka the new champion and announced that she is going to be a mother was second on the list.

Other huge moments in Lynch's career that made the list included winning the 2019 women's Royal Rumble, becoming the first SmackDown women's champion, her memorable leg drop against Charlotte at Evolution, snubbing John Cena on SmackDown, beating Charlotte for the SmackDown women's title at Hell in a Cell, teaming with Seth Rollins, winning as part of Team PCB at SummerSlam and her first NXT match.

Becky is just 33 years of age, and she has only been with the company since 2013. Her time on the main roster was been even shorter, as she officially received her call-up in 2015.

Despite that, The Man has essentially done it all, as she is a three-time SmackDown women's champion, one-time Raw women's champion, one-time Royal Rumble winner and a WrestleMania main eventer.

Now, Lynch is preparing for the most important role of her life as a mother, and the WWE women's division will undoubtedly be in good hands while she is gone with the likes of Asuka, Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Shayna Baszler and others leading the way.

A top spot will likely be there waiting for Becky if and when she decides to return at some point down the line, and it will represent an entirely new and intriguing chapter of her career that could be more compelling than ever given all she will have learned and been through.

