AEW Double or Nothing: Full Breakdown of Every Feud on the Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing, its first pay-per-view event since Revolution in February, airs live on Saturday and features a host of intriguing matches.



Expectations are high for the world championship match between Jon Moxley and Mr. Brodie Lee, the inaugural TNT Championship bout between Cody and Lance Archer, and a Stadium Stampede match featuring The Inner Circle and The Elite.

Here's the breakdown of every announced match at Double or Nothing.

Where and How to Watch

Double or Nothing is Saturday, May 23.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy In at 7:30 p.m.

Announced matches (subject to change)

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mr. Brodie Lee (world championship)

• Cody vs. Lance Archer (inaugural TNT Championship)

• Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (women's world championship)

• The Inner Circle vs. The Elite and Matt Hardy (Stadium Stampede match)

• Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. Kip Sabian vs. Scorpio Sky vs. TBA (9-man Casino Ladder match for a future world championship match)

• MJF vs. Jungle Boy

• Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

• Best Friends vs. Private Party

Jon Moxley vs. Mr. Brodie Lee (world championship)

Jon Moxley defends his world championship for the second time since winning it at Revolution when he takes on The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee.

Lee made his surprise AEW debut in March and has since led The Dark Order, showcasing his power in and out of the ring by expanding the group and attacking Moxley earlier this month. The Exalted One made his intentions clear by stealing Moxley's title and proclaiming himself the new world champion.

Moxley has since vowed to get revenge. "When the dust settles at Double or Nothing, you may very well find that your AEW career is over before it started," the champion said.

These two have wrestled each other for years now, so the chemistry during this match should be strong.

Cody vs. Lance Archer (inaugural TNT Championship)

The Murderhawk and the American Nightmare have been at each other's throats while keeping their rivalry at the forefront of AEW programming.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts made his surprise debut on the Dynamite after Revolution to confront Cody and discuss a mystery client that was eager to meet him. A week later, Lance Archer made his AEW debut while watching one of Cody's matches.

As competitors in the TNT Championship tournament, Cody defeated Shawn Spears and Darby Allin while Archer beat Colt Cabana and Dustin to get to the final at Double or Nothing. Since then, the two finalists came to blows on Dynamite after Roberts threw a giant snake on Brandi Rhodes.

Whoever comes out on top as the inaugural TNT Champion will likely propel the title immediately as its holder. It helps that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be there to present the winner with the belt and give them further exposure.

Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (women's world championship)

Hikaru Shida won a four-way match against Britt Baker, Kris Statlander and Penelope Ford last week to become the No. 1 contender to Nyla Rose's title. Although Shida did get a title shot last January in another four-way match, this will be her first in a singles bout.

Meanwhile, Rose is on a nine-match winning streak and successfully defended her championship once against Statlander at Revolution in February.

Although this match has flown under the radar considering the lack of build-up between Rose and Shida, they're two of the better workers in the company and should put on a good performance.

The Inner Circle vs. The Elite and Matt Hardy (Stadium Stampede match)

The issues between these two stables go back to the very start of Dynamite last October. It escalated after the addition of Matt Hardy to the AEW roster last March when the charismatic enigma helped The Elite fend off The Inner Circle.

Since then, Hardy competed against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a street fight that featured the latter getting hit by a giant cart. One can only imagine what they'll do in an entire stadium.

The two groups were originally supposed to face each other at Blood and Guts, a Dynamite episode originally slated for March but that has since been postponed. Now, they'll finally get their hands on each other.

Casino Ladder Match

There are many interesting names fighting for a shot at the AEW world championship during the Casino Ladder match. Along with Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix, Frankie Kazarian, Luchasaurus, Kip Sabian and Scorpio Sky, there will also be a mystery participant announced at Double or Nothing.

The match begins with two competitors. Then every 90 seconds, a new entrant will step into the ring. It's not yet known what the entrant order will be.

There are so many intriguing participants that it's tough to pick a favorite, especially with the added wild card of a mystery participant. Regardless of who it is though, this looks to be an insane, fast-paced match that could steal the show.

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

After a two-month hiatus, The Salt of the Earth made his in-ring return from multiple "injuries" after suffering a hangnail and cut on his neck while shaving.

MJF defeated Lee Johnson last week and is slated to face Jungle Boy's Jurassic Express teammate, Marko Stunt, on the last Dynamite before Double or Nothing. The 24-year-old is on a 12-match winning streak and undefeated in singles matches since joining AEW. This includes two wins against Jungle Boy.

Meanwhile, this will only be Jungle Boy's fourth singles match. Along with the two defeats against MJF, he also drew against Chris Jericho last December. At 22, Jungle Boy is another young talent that's primed to be one of AEW's future stars. Giving him this spotlight in his first singles match on PPV against a worker like MJF will be valuable experience.

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

With her "Role Model" persona, Britt Baker has become one of the most annoying, albeit entertaining, members of the AEW roster. She took her dentistry role and started bragging about it ad nauseam to anyone who would listen. The condescending promos she's cut recently give new insight into her personality which we hadn't seen before.

Last week, Baker and Kris Statlander both competed in a four-way match for a match with Nyla Rose for the women's world championship at Double or Nothing. Shida won and Baker attacked Statlander afterwards when she felt that the Galaxy's Greatest Alien cost her the match. Thus, AEW booked a bout between the two at DoN.

Best Friends vs. Private Party

The Buy-In match will be a fun way to kick off the show as two energetic tag teams compete to become the No. 1 contenders to Kenny Omega and Adam Page's tag team championships. Best Friends and Private Party rank second and fifth respectively in the official AEW tag team rankings.