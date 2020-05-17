Undertaker Says He Loves Vince McMahon 'To Death'; Would 'Take a Bullet' for Him

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

The Undertaker opened up about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during the second episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary series, which aired Sunday on WWE Network.

When asked what McMahon means to him, Taker made it clear that he views him as much more than just a boss: "I love Vince McMahon to death. I would take a bullet for the man—honestly, I would. Yes, he's my boss. He's my friend. He's been like a dad. A brother. He's been like it all to me."

McMahon was asked the same question about Taker as well, but the chairman could only muster the words, "Can't do that," before breaking down in tears and removing his microphone.

After wrestling in a few other companies, Mark Calaway signed with WWE in 1990 and was given The Undertaker character. He managed to make it work and went on to become one of the biggest stars in the business for the next 30 years.

Much of WWE's top talent went to WCW at some point during the Monday Night War in the mid-to-late 1990s, but Taker was one person who stayed loyal to McMahon and WWE. The Undertaker's storyline brother, Kane, expressed his belief that the tight relationship between Taker and Vince has a lot to do with the fact that The Undertaker never abandoned him or the company.

Even at his advancing age with so many injuries and physical ailments plaguing him, The Undertaker has remained available to McMahon and wrestled when called upon. The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, said in Chapter 2 of the documentary that Taker is always there when he believes McMahon needs him.

McCool even divulged that The Undertaker's son is named after McMahon, as his middle name is Vincent.

Many wrestlers have worked closely with McMahon over the years, but The Undertaker has been by his side for three decades and has not only been a reliable performer, but a trusted confidant.

McMahon called Taker the most loyal wrestler he has ever been around and added that The Undertaker is the type of person who he would want to be in a foxhole with.

The Undertaker is one of the most well-known characters in wrestling history, has a long list of memorable matches and unquestionably added to the enormity of WrestleMania over the years due to his 21-0 undefeated streak, which came to an end at WrestleMania 30.

Taker has played a huge role in the success of McMahon and WWE as a whole for 30 years, and the comments made by both men on the second episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride proves that their love and respect for one another go far beyond just the wrestling business.

