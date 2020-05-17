Michael Jordan's Signed, Game-Worn Birmingham Barons Cleats Sell for $93k

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2020

Chicago White Sox' Michael Jordan takes batting practice before the start of the game against the Chicago Cubs in their annual cross-town classic, Thursday, April 7, 1994 in Chicago. Jordan will make his league, Friday, April 8, with the Birmingham Barons. (AP Photo/Barry Jarvinen)
Barry Jarvinen/Associated Press

It's not often the cleats of career .202 hitters draw interest on the auction circuit. Then again, it's not often said cleats belong to Michael Jordan.

A pair of cleats His Airness wore during his time with the Birmingham Barons in 1994 fetched $93,000 at a recent auction, according to TMZ Sports. The kicks were signed by MJ and were a gift to a White Sox announcer before being sold for the first time at Jeff Reardon's Leukemia Charity Golf Tournament in 1995.

Jordan spent 1994 playing for Birmingham after his first retirement from basketball. While he didn't have much success and returned to the NBA for the stretch run of the 1994-95 season, memorabilia from that era has been a goldmine.

With The Last Dance bringing even more national attention to Jordan's story, it's not a surprise to see cleats from his baseball years drawing in nearly six figures.

