Raw Superstars WWE Must Build to Become Believable Contenders for Drew McIntyre

0 of 5

Credit: WWE

To suggest Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship reign has been anything but what he expected when he started his journey to the top of WWE Raw would be an understatement.

There have been no fans to cheer him on, no energy to feed off of and, worst of all, his victory over Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank has left him with no credible competition at the top of the Raw card.

So much so, in fact, that WWE basically revamped its wild-card rules to bring over talent from SmackDown to face off against The Scottish Psychopath, as we will see Monday night when King Corbin steps up to the plate.

The lack of top stars on Monday night is readily apparent, but the wealth of talent proves WWE Creative could easily create a fresh new challenger for McIntyre if it so desired.

These are just a few options.