Report: Drew Gulak Released by WWE After Loss to Daniel Bryan on SmackDown

WWE.com

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed Saturday that WWE has released Drew Gulak.

As Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted, Gulak was moved from the active wrestler list to the alumni section on WWE.com.

Satin soon broke word that the 33-year-old was released. Sapp provided reasoning, reporting that "his contract was coming due or expired and he chose not to re-sign."

Gulak received high praise on Twitter from numerous sources upon the news break:

The 33-year-old's last WWE bout was a quarterfinal loss to Daniel Bryan in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. That match took place on the most recent Friday Night SmackDown.

Gulak was notably working an angle with Bryan as his coach at the time of his release and even posted this video on Twitter seven hours before Satin's report:

Gulak, who began his professional wrestling career in 2005, joined WWE's main roster in 2016. He largely wrestled in the cruiserweight division and won the NXT cruiserweight title, which he held for 108 days in 2019.

Gulak took the title off Tony Nese after winning a triple threat match with him and Tozawa at Stomping Grounds. He lost it to Lio Rush on the Oct. 9 edition of NXT.