Secretariat Wins 2020 Preakness Stakes All-Time Bracket over American Pharoah

Secretariat Wins 2020 Preakness Stakes All-Time Bracket over American PharoahMay 17, 2020
Secretariat has been voted the all-time greatest performance at the Preakness Stakes in a fan votes on Saturday.
The bracket-style tournament pitted some of the notable horses to ride through Pimlico Race Course in the track's history.
Here's a look at how the legends were seeded:
Preakness All-Time Greatest Bracket
Left Side
Sir Barton vs. Justify
Rachel Alexandra vs. Secretariat
California Chrome vs. Afleet Alex
Silver Charm vs. Curlin
Right Side
Sunday Silence vs. Seattle Slew
Man O' War vs. Citation
Whirlaway vs. American Pharoah
Affirmed vs. Northern Dancer
The final four came down to Secretariat, California Chrome, Man O' War and American Pharoah with Secretariat earning 90 percent of the fan vote to reach the championship against American Pharoah.
In a virtual race between the 13 Triple Crown winners in U.S. history at the Kentucky Derby, Secretariat won easily with Citation and Seattle Slew in second and third, respectively. In the 1973 Preakness Stakes, Secretariat pulled off one of his career highlights, breaking last out of the gate only to move into first by cutting through the pack on Turn 1.
The rescheduled running of the Preakness is now set for October 3—one month after the postponed Kentucky Derby on September 5.
