Quinton Dunbar, Deandre Baker Turn Themselves In on Robbery Charges

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm in Florida that allegedly took place Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the update from Michael Grieco, Dunbar's attorney.

Grieco told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe earlier Saturday they were undecided on the next step.

"Nobody is running from this," Grieco said. "My client is innocent. I don't want him to do a minute in jail for this. If we decide that he will turn himself in, then he will do so. But Miramar Police Department is pot committed to this case because it has become public."

The police report filed as part of the warrant alleged Dunbar was one of two people being directed by New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker to take "money and valuables" from attendees of a party.

One witness told police he met the NFL players at a separate party two days earlier and witnessed them lose "about $70,000."

Baker turned himself in to authorities Saturday morning.

"We believe our client is innocent of all charges," Bradford Cohen, Baker's lawyer, wrote on Instagram. "We urge people not to rush to judgment. We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client."

Grieco previously told Wolfe he'd obtained "five sworn affidavits from witnesses" who stated Dunbar was not involved in the alleged robbery.

He also told authorities he'd received information that "star witnesses" were planning to recant their story within 48 hours, but the Miramar Police Department spokesperson said that hadn't occurred yet, per Wolfe.

"We have taped, sworn statements from four victims and one witness. If they are changing their statements, we welcome them to come into our police department and give us a new statement," Tania Rues told ESPN.

Both Dunbar, 27, and Baker, 22, are Miami natives.

Dunbar spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Washington Redskins after going undrafted out of the University of Florida in 2015. He was traded to the Seahawks in March.