Report: NBPA Suspends Search for Michele Roberts' Successor Due to COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 6: NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts speaks to the crowd as she takes part in the 2019 NBA Finals Cares Legacy Project as part of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 6, 2019 at the Ira Jinkins Recreation Center in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

The National Basketball Players Association has reportedly suspended its search for a successor to executive director Michele Roberts temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the NBPA has decided to put the search on hold until there is "more certainty" regarding the future of the NBA.

Roberts still has two years remaining on her contract, but she has said that she is in the midst of her final four-year term, which is why a search began in March.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dinwiddie Free-Agency Auction?

    Spencer Dinwiddie says he will sign deal with team fans choose if they reach Bitcoin target around $24.6M on GoFundMe

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dinwiddie Free-Agency Auction?

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting 2018 NBA Class 📝

    Deandre Ayton went No. 1 in 2018 but not our re-draft ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2018 NBA Class 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Jeremy Lin Talks Threats Against Asian Americans Amid COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jeremy Lin Talks Threats Against Asian Americans Amid COVID-19

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Haslem: Ray Allen's 3 Biggest NBA Finals Shot Ever

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Haslem: Ray Allen's 3 Biggest NBA Finals Shot Ever

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report