Report: NBPA Suspends Search for Michele Roberts' Successor Due to COVID-19

The National Basketball Players Association has reportedly suspended its search for a successor to executive director Michele Roberts temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the NBPA has decided to put the search on hold until there is "more certainty" regarding the future of the NBA.

Roberts still has two years remaining on her contract, but she has said that she is in the midst of her final four-year term, which is why a search began in March.

