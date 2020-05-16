Winners, Payouts for All Horse Races from Churchill Downs on May 16

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Horse racing returned to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday as opening day of the 2020 Spring/Summer Meet emanated from the historic track with no fans in attendance.

The Kentucky Derby, which was originally scheduled for May, was moved back to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. While none of Saturday's races were at the level of The Run for the Roses, many of the best jockeys and trainers were competing.

Race 1

1. Arch Ability: $12.40, $4.60, $3.40

2. Baudette Blizzard: x, $3.60, $2.80

3. J's Warrior: x, x, $4.00

The first race of the day was six furlongs in length and featured a dominant performance by Arch Ability, who came away with the win at 5-1:

Guided by jockey James Graham, Arch Ability opened the Spring/Summer Meet in impressive fashion by beating out the more highly touted Baudette Blizzard, who broke at 2-1 and finished in second with Joe Talamo aboard.

The most surprising horse in the money was J's Warrior, who broke at 5-1 and nearly scored a second-place finish, although Baudette Blizzard was able to hold him off.

Race 2

1. Diamondcoat: $5.80, $3.80, $2.80

2. Dutch Treat: x, $4.60, $3.20

3. Strollin the Bayou: x, x, $3.00

The second race looked like it could be a battle on paper with several horses boasting fairly low odds, but Diamondcoat proved to be the clear class of the field.

Going off at 9-5, Diamondcoat blew away the rest of the field by five lengths and helped give jockey Rafael Bejarano a win upon his return to Kentucky:

Dutch Treat guided by Corey Lanerie was a clear second, while Joel Rosario road Strollin the Bayou to a third-place result.

Race 3

1. Louie's Kingdom: $4.80, $3.80, $3.00

2. Uncle Gregory: x, $8.20, $5.60

3. Jimmy At Last: x, x, $3.60

Saturday's third race was no contest with 7-5 favorite Louie's Kingdom blowing past the rest of the field to pick up the win with Albin Jimenez on board.

While Louie's Kingdom was favored, Woodbine track analyst Jason Portuondo was among those who questioned whether he was a smart bet:

Louie's Kingdom eliminated all doubt, though, by scoring the easy win with Uncle Gregory and Joel Rosario finishing second, and Jimmy At Last and Martin Garcia coming in third.