Bryce Harper Reveals Idea for Revised 2020 MLB Season and World Series Playoffs

With no baseball games going on right now because of the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has been spending his time coming up with ideas for a revised 2020 MLB schedule.

In an Instagram post, Harper's idea involves an NBA-like split, with east and west leagues replacing the American and National Leagues, a 135-game regular season from July 1-Nov. 15 and a 10-team round-robin playoff format held at a single location leading to the World Series:

"10 teams round robin format College World Series kinda style at the new Texas Stadium or whatever stadium/ stadiums are best. 3 game series. You win the series you move on. You lose you play the other loser in a 1 game wildcard. Winner of that moves on. Other team is out. Or you could play it in Vegas so you have the Strip Hotels and could use one hotel for all the guys and contain possibly? ⠀

"2 teams left 7 game World Series. They get 2 days off before the series. With those 2 days off you do a All Star Game and homerun derby. Could do the MLB awards as well at that time."

In order to accommodate a 135-game season, Harper noted he would have seven-inning doubleheaders on Sundays with every other Monday being used as an off day for all 30 teams.

Roster size would increase from 26 to 30 players, with teams allowed to use a six-man starting rotation in order to preserve arms if pitchers wanted to do it that way.

Harper's idea is dramatically different from the reported proposal that MLB currently has on the table.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, team owners this week approved MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's proposal of a return-to-play scenario with the hope of starting an 82-game regular season in July with a schedule featuring teams playing only divisional opponents and interleague opponents in the same division (AL East vs. NL East, etc).

The MLB Players Association has yet to approve the plan, which includes a 50-50 revenue split with the owners. Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported the union believes the split is a "salary cap and a framework players will never agree to."

MLB canceled the remainder of spring training and postponed the regular season on March 12. The 2020 season was originally scheduled to being on March 26.