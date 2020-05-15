Bears' Matt Nagy: Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles QB Competition Won't Start on Zoom

Bears' Matt Nagy: Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles QB Competition Won't Start on ZoomMay 16, 2020
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press
The quarterback competition between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky will have to wait until the Chicago Bears can physically take the field.
"There's no competition going on right now over Zoom," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Friday, per JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NFL Facilities Can Open May 19
Clubs may begin reopening facilities Tuesday as long as they comply with league protocol and state & local regulations