Bears' Matt Nagy: Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles QB Competition Won't Start on Zoom

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 16, 2020

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The quarterback competition between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky will have to wait until the Chicago Bears can physically take the field. 

"There's no competition going on right now over Zoom," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Friday, per JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago. 

                                                                                                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    NFL Facilities Can Open May 19

    Clubs may begin reopening facilities Tuesday as long as they comply with league protocol and state & local regulations

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    NFL Facilities Can Open May 19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Lawyer: Witnesses Clear Dunbar

    Seattle CB's lawyer says five witnesses signed affidavits exonerating Dunbar of involvement in armed robbery

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lawyer: Witnesses Clear Dunbar

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Proposing Incentives for Minority HC Hires

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Proposing Incentives for Minority HC Hires

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Reason to Look Forward to 2020 Season

    What the Bears should be most excited about ahead of a new year

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Every Team's Reason to Look Forward to 2020 Season

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report