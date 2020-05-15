Bears' Matt Nagy: Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles QB Competition Won't Start on Zoom

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The quarterback competition between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky will have to wait until the Chicago Bears can physically take the field.

"There's no competition going on right now over Zoom," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Friday, per JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.