2020 NBA 2K League Results: Warriors, Hawks Talon GC Earn Week 2 Sweeps

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

Week 2 of the NBA 2K League's third season continued Friday with two best-of-three series sweeps and two closely contested 2-1 results.

The night did not lack dramatic action with some of the competition's top teams on display.

In a rematch of last year's finals, defending NBA 2K League champions T-Wolves Gaming got all they could handle from Radiant and a tough 76ers GC team in a 2-1 win.

The Warriors Gaming Squad needed a late three from Bsmoove to ward off a valiant Cavs Legion FC attempt in Game 1 before shutting down their opponents in Game 2 to stay undefeated.

Elsewhere, Hawks Talon GC squeaked by Pacers Gaming after a game-tying layup attempt in Game 1 bricked. They turned it up in Game 2 with a dominant victory.

Mavs Gaming went about their business in Game 1, got crushed in Game 2 but bounced back in Game 3 for the 2-1 win over Kings Guard Gaming.

Here's a look at the night's results followed by quick recaps:

Week 2, Day 1 Results

Warriors Gaming Squad 2, Cavs Legion GC 0 (61-56, 61-47)

Hawks Talon GC 2, Pacers Gaming 0 (57-55, 86-65)

Mavs Gaming 2, Kings Guard Gaming 1 (58-39, 48-67, 59-51)

T-Wolves Gaming 2, 76ers GC 1 (67-55, 63-69, 72-68)

All results and statistics are via NBA 2K League's official YouTube page.



Warriors Gaming Squad 2, Cavs Legion GC 0

It was the CB13 and Slaughter show in Game 1 as the two combined for 50 of the team's 61 points in a 61-56 win over Cavs Legion GC.

CB13 led the way with 30 points, including this hammer dunk:

Slaughter added a 20-point, 14-rebound, four-block stat line. BSmoove rounded out the scoring with 11 points and contributed the game's biggest bucket with a three-pointer from the wing to put the Dubs up 59-56 with under one minute left.

The Warriors got a stop on the other end, and the Cavs were eventually forced to foul. Slaughter knocked down a pair of free throws, and that was it.

Doza's 26 paced the Cavs, and oLarry contributed a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Game 2 saw Doza score 16 first-half points, but the Warriors still led 25-23 at halftime thanks to a stout defensive effort otherwise.

Eventually, Warriors Gaming Squad pulled away in the second half thanks to an 11-0 run that turned a slight 36-33 edge into a 47-33 lead with five minutes remaining in the game. A Gradient three-pointer to close the third quarter helped the cause:

The Cavs cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth but never seriously threatened the Warriors' lead, which eventually ballooned back up to 14 by game's end.

The Warriors' balanced scoring effort saw every starter post at least eight points, with CB13's 17 and 11 assists leading the way. Slaughter dominated down low once again with an 11-point, 18-board performance.

Doza finished with 25 points in a losing effort.

Warriors Gaming Squad stayed undefeated at 4-0, and Cavs Legion GC dropped to 1-3.

Hawks Talon GC 2, Pacers Gaming 0

Pacers Gaming suffered what should be one of the most heartbreaking losses of the entire season on Friday after WoLF missed a point-blank layup that would have sent the game into overtime, leading to a 57-55 Hawks regulation win in Game 1.

Kel led the Hawks with 25 points, and BP added 22. Lee posted 10 points and 20 rebounds and had the biggest bucket of the game off a BP feed, giving his team a 57-52 edge late:

Swizurk (17 points), NateKahl (16) and BOHIO (15) guided the Pacers' scoring efforts.

WoLF was phenomenal in this game despite being held scoreless, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing seven assists and blocking three shots.

Game 2 was all BP, as his 24 first-half points set the tone for the remainder of the game. He was simply unstoppable en route to getting it done on both ends, as evidenced by this steal and score:

The Hawks led 42-35 at the break but never looked back from that point forward, extending their edge to 11 points before the fourth and cruising to victory in the final frame en route to the 86-65 win.

BP finished with 34 points and 11 dimes, and Kel added 27 points. BOHIO led the Pacers with 20 points.

The Hawks have now won three straight after losing their first matchup. The Pacers are 1-3.

Mavs Gaming 2, Kings Guard Gaming 1

Mavs Gaming and Kings Guard Gaming were forced to restart Game 1 and pick up where they left off, with the Mavs holding a four-point edge.

After the "new" game started, it was all Mavs, who cruised to the 58-39 win. The Kings kept it close midway through the game, losing just 27-23 at one point, but the Mavs took over down the stretch and outscored their opponents 31-16 the rest of the way.

Sherm led the Mavs with 17 points in the restarted portion of the game, and Dimez scored 16.

Bash had 17 for the Kings, and Yusuf_Scarbz had a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The second game looked nothing like the first, with the Kings crushing the Mavs 67-48 behind 26 points and nine rebounds from Dat Boy Shotz and some excellent defense.

Bash's 16 and Yusuf_Scarbz's 14 helped round out the scoring for the Kings, who used a dominant second half for the win after outscoring the Mavs 36-23 after halftime.

Sherm led the Mavs with 16 points.

The seesaw series went back in the Mavs' direction for Game 3, which resulted in a 59-51 victory following a game-ending 15-7 run. Dimez scored 30 to lead all scorers and got it done on the defensive end as well.

Sherm added 16. PeteBeBallin contributed a 10-point, 16-rebound double-double with five blocks.

Bash paced the Kings with 15 points, and Dat Boy Shotz had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mavs went to 4-0, and the Kings are 2-2.

T-Wolves Gaming 2, 76ers GC 1

T-Wolves Gaming used a 15-5 first-half closing run to take a 35-25 halftime lead, which enabled them to keep 76ers GC at arm's length for the remainder of Game 1.

BearDaBeast dropped 18 first-half points to pace T-Wolves Gaming and lead all scorers and finished the contest with 40 overall, including a game-ending poster dunk. T-Wolves Gaming comfortably took Game 1, 67-55.

The second game did not go according to plan for the defending champs, who stayed in the game in the second half but always found themselves down a few possessions more often than not.

Radiant and Scretty's 25 points apiece saw to that despite

BearDaBeast's game-leading 27. Scretty provided the highlight of the game with this rimrocker:

Game 3 was a closely contested affair that could have gone either way, but it was the T-Wolves who executed the best down the stretch for the 72-68 win.

The T-Wolves led wire to wire in the fourth quarter but had to keep their foot in the gas in this one, with the 76ers coming within a possession on multiple occasions. The 76ers could have had the ball down one with two minutes remaining, but BearDaBeast had other ideas:

The 76ers notably had the ball down three twice in the final minute, but the first possession resulted in a turnover, and the next ended with a missed three from the corner.

Eventually, the 76ers ran out of time, and the T-Wolves were able to hit most of their free throws in the win.

BearDaBeast once again led the scorers with 28 points, and JMoney added 26. Radiant had 27 points and 10 assist for the 76ers, and Scretty scored 21.

The T-Wolves are now 2-1, and the 76ers are winless through four games.