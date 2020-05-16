WWE Rumors on The Undertaker, AEW's Hangman Page and Young Bucks, MoreMay 16, 2020
WWE Rumors on The Undertaker, AEW's Hangman Page and Young Bucks, More
The Undertaker has been at the forefront of the wrestling world thanks to an acclaimed WWE Network docuseries, The Last Ride, and now, he dominates the WWE rumor mill.
The Phenom's long-term contract with the company he's called "home" for three decades, as well as a potential rematch with AJ Styles, are just two of the topics making headlines in the wrestling world.
What is the status of WWE's summertime spectacular, SummerSlam, and its scheduled host city Boston?
Elsewhere in the industry, what is the status of Hangman Page and The Young Bucks as All Elite Wrestling prepares for its Double or Nothing pay-per-view and the first-ever Stadium Stampede Match?
Update on WWE SummerSlam Status
WrestleVotes reported that, although local authorities have ruled it unlikely, WWE still very much wants SummerSlam to go on as-scheduled in Boston.
The report went on to name Florida and Georgia as potential backup locations, with an emphasis on holding the show in front of fans.
While it is understandable that WWE may be tiring of the no-audience shows, especially in regards to its biggest pay-per-views of the year, it must also recognize the PR difficulties it faces as well.
Holding a show in front of fans before it is deemed appropriate to do so could result in a tremendous backlash at a time when it least needs, or can afford, it. Staying the course, following rules and regulations, is the best step it can take in guaranteeing the safety and health of its Superstars, employees and fans.
A wrong decision, such as pushing for a live, mass audience before governing bodies give the clear sign to resume such gatherings, could have harsh consequences for a company that is publicly traded and cares so much about perception.
Undertaker-AJ Styles II?
Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio reported WWE could be heading in the direction of Undertaker-AJ Styles II in a more traditional wrestling match.
The Boneyard Match between the Superstars is widely considered the highlight of this year's WrestleMania 36, but WWE must look at why that match was heralded to the extent it was.
It masked Undertaker's weaknesses at this point in his career, which has become the centerpiece of his The Last Ride docuseries on WWE Network. It was theatrical and cinematic, giving fans a taste of something fresh for the first time in what felt like an eternity. Best of all, it reintroduced The American Badass to fans who had longed for the re-emergence of that particular persona.
Putting Undertaker in the ring with Styles in a traditional match creates questions about the Deadman's ability to perform up to the level of his opponent, but more importantly, it puts incredible pressure on the future Hall of Famer to deliver when he clearly had his doubts over the last three years.
As has been the case so frequently in WWE, it has never met a successful match or angle that it has not attempted to beat into the ground and milk to exhaustion. Hopefully, it erases any thoughts it has of making the wrong decision and not letting that WrestleMania classic breathe.
News on The Undertaker's Long-Term WWE Contract
Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported The Undertaker's big-money contract with WWE is a 15-year deal. That equates to a lifetime deal with the company.
The emphasis for the deal, as stated in the report, was Undertaker signing to appear at Starrcast a year ago and Vince McMahon's displeasure and disappointment over it.
The greatest character he has ever created, it makes absolute sense that McMahon would want to secure the rights to The Deadman. Especially given the number of options that exist in today's wrestling landscape.
It is also no surprise that Undertaker opted to stay with the promoter that believed in him and gave him an opportunity to be an icon in the industry. As appealing as the idea of Undertaker appearing in another company is, wrestling dream matches fans once considered inconceivable, there is something about him being WWE's last original outlaw that makes him staying put that much more appealing.
We are seeing it now with the fervor over the Last Ride docuseries.
Will The Young Bucks and Hangman Page Compete in Stadium Stampede?
Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle issued a challenge to The Elite for the first-ever Stadium Stampede Match to take place at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23, and according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks will be back in time for the high-stakes match.
Both Page and the Bucks have been conspicuous by their absence, missing in action amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Their return to action will be significant for two reasons: one, they are needed to appropriately tell what may be the final chapter of a story that began last October, and two, Page is a reigning tag team champion who has not been available to team with partner Kenny Omega in months.
All three stars stayed home out of an abundance of caution.
AEW could conceivably work that into a storyline, putting over the significance of this one match and the performers’ determination to get back in time to put an end to The Inner Circle’s dominance.
Hopefully, their return to action marks the reignition of a tag team division that has been at a bit of a standstill in recent months, with the one exception being Best Friends’ roll.