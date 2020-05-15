Michael Jordan's Trainer Tim Grover Says Star Had Food Poisoning for 'Flu Game'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 11: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls walks off the court during Game Five of the 1997 NBA Finals played against the Utah Jazz on June 11, 1997 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 90-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1997 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Dick Raphael/Getty Images

According to Michael Jordan's personal trainer, the former Chicago Bulls star had food poisoning in the iconic "Flu Game" during the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. 

On the Pardon My Take podcast, Tim Grover said Jordan was "100 percent" dealing with food poison when he dropped 38 points in Chicago's 90-88 victory over the Jazz in Game 5 (starting at the 11-second mark). 

In telling the story, Grover told Jordan he had a "bad feeling about this" when five delivery people showed up to drop off a pizza because it had gotten out which hotel Bulls players were staying at in Salt Lake City during the NBA Finals. 

Game 5 against the Jazz was arguably the most memorable performance of Jordan's legendary career. The most indelible image from the game is Jordan walking to the sideline during a timeout and collapsing into Scottie Pippen's arms for support. 

Jordan's 38 points were two more than the rest of Chicago's starting lineup combined to score (36).

