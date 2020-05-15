Michael Jordan's Trainer Tim Grover Says Star Had Food Poisoning for 'Flu Game'

Dick Raphael/Getty Images

According to Michael Jordan's personal trainer, the former Chicago Bulls star had food poisoning in the iconic "Flu Game" during the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

On the Pardon My Take podcast, Tim Grover said Jordan was "100 percent" dealing with food poison when he dropped 38 points in Chicago's 90-88 victory over the Jazz in Game 5 (starting at the 11-second mark).

In telling the story, Grover told Jordan he had a "bad feeling about this" when five delivery people showed up to drop off a pizza because it had gotten out which hotel Bulls players were staying at in Salt Lake City during the NBA Finals.

Game 5 against the Jazz was arguably the most memorable performance of Jordan's legendary career. The most indelible image from the game is Jordan walking to the sideline during a timeout and collapsing into Scottie Pippen's arms for support.

Jordan's 38 points were two more than the rest of Chicago's starting lineup combined to score (36).