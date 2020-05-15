Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Address Texas Tech Graduates in Virtual Ceremony

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Even though the graduating class at Texas Tech won't get a formal ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, they will be addressed by one of the school's most famous alums.

Texas Tech announced Patrick Mahomes will address the class of 2020 during a virtual ceremony to be held May 23.

School officials announced last month that this year's graduation ceremony would be held online, with messages from students about their college tenure and various campus leaders.

Before becoming an NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes spent three seasons playing for the Red Raiders from 2014-16.

He took over as the starting quarterback during his sophomore year, throwing for a combined 9,705 yards and 77 touchdowns in 25 games from 2015-16.