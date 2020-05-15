Raiders News: Jon Gruden Says Las Vegas Move Has Complicated Virtual Offseason

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is working hard to make sure his team is prepared for its first season in the desert amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it's been a journey with new challenges.

Speaking with Jerry McDonald of the San Jose Mercury News on Thursday, Gruden explained how moving cities has complicated the virtual offseason:

"We're the only team that’s changing locations. We've got to find new homes, new doctors, new places to shop. We've got to get acclimated to a completely different environment. Players are starting to find homes, and the more players that move to Las Vegas are slowly but surely getting to know each other and creatively keeping their distance and trying to get in some workouts."

