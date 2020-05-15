Raiders News: Jon Gruden Says Las Vegas Move Has Complicated Virtual Offseason

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 15, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 23: Crews test out architectural light ribbons and exterior sign lighting as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on April 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is working hard to make sure his team is prepared for its first season in the desert amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it's been a journey with new challenges.

Speaking with Jerry McDonald of the San Jose Mercury News on Thursday, Gruden explained how moving cities has complicated the virtual offseason: 

"We're the only team that’s changing locations. We've got to find new homes, new doctors, new places to shop. We've got to get acclimated to a completely different environment. Players are starting to find homes, and the more players that move to Las Vegas are slowly but surely getting to know each other and creatively keeping their distance and trying to get in some workouts."

                                                                                                                  

