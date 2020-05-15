Aaron Rodgers: Retiring a Packer 'Very Important' but 'Out of My Control'

Harry How/Getty Images

History continues to repeat itself in Green Bay, where it appears Aaron Rodgers' days as the unquestioned starter for the Packers are numbered after the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in April.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the NFL draft three weeks ago, the man who helped run Brett Favre out of town says he wants to finish his career in Wisconsin, but that it's not up to him.

"Obviously [retiring a Packer] is something that's very important to me," Rodgers said (h/t NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano). "That is truly something that is out of my control. What I can control is how I play."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.