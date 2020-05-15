Aaron Rodgers: Retiring a Packer 'Very Important' but 'Out of My Control'

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

History continues to repeat itself in Green Bay, where it appears Aaron Rodgers' days as the unquestioned starter for the Packers are numbered after the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in April.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the NFL draft three weeks ago, the man who helped run Brett Favre out of town says he wants to finish his career in Wisconsin, but that it's not up to him.

"Obviously [retiring a Packer] is something that's very important to me," Rodgers said (h/t NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano). "That is truly something that is out of my control. What I can control is how I play." 

       

