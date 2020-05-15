Jordan Love Discusses Pressure of Joining Packers, Virtual Meetings, More

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Green Bay quarterback and two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will participate in a conference call, Friday, May 15, 2020, that gives him a chance to make his first public comments since the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love addressed several topics during an interview with NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Friday.

After Love completed a workout at a California park with other NFL players, he spoke to Ruiz about applying things he learns in virtual meetings to his workouts, as well as what type of pressure he is feeling after the Packers took him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft:

With regard to proving that the Packers were right to use such an early pick on him despite the presence of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Love said: "No matter where I would've landed, that was the goal for me. Gotta go out there and prove yourself and make a name for yourself. It's the job, you gotta be able to keep that. So, for me, it would be huge to just try and learn this offense and be able to go out there and just prove myself."

Love was the fourth and final quarterback taken in the first round of the 2020 draft at No. 26 overall after Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Every Team's Reason to Look Forward to 2020 Season

    What the Packers should be most excited about ahead of a new year

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Every Team's Reason to Look Forward to 2020 Season

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    7 Players Who Could Shed Their 'Bust' Label in 2020 📈

    Which disappointing player will take a huge leap this year?

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    7 Players Who Could Shed Their 'Bust' Label in 2020 📈

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    You Ranked NFL’s Offenses 📊

    Our community voted on the best 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) packages in each division. Here are the winners 📲

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    You Ranked NFL’s Offenses 📊

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Hue Denies Russ-Browns Rumor

    Hue Jackson says he’s ‘never heard anything so crazy’ as rumor of Browns talking about Russell Wilson trade in ’18

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hue Denies Russ-Browns Rumor

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report