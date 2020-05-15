Jordan Love Discusses Pressure of Joining Packers, Virtual Meetings, More

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love addressed several topics during an interview with NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Friday.

After Love completed a workout at a California park with other NFL players, he spoke to Ruiz about applying things he learns in virtual meetings to his workouts, as well as what type of pressure he is feeling after the Packers took him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft:

With regard to proving that the Packers were right to use such an early pick on him despite the presence of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Love said: "No matter where I would've landed, that was the goal for me. Gotta go out there and prove yourself and make a name for yourself. It's the job, you gotta be able to keep that. So, for me, it would be huge to just try and learn this offense and be able to go out there and just prove myself."

Love was the fourth and final quarterback taken in the first round of the 2020 draft at No. 26 overall after Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.